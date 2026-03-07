Trinidad and Tobago: Two Venezuelans Arrested in Santa Flora for Possession of Uncustomed Goods

During the vehicle search, police seized alcoholic beverages, clothing, footwear, pepper sauce, and a container of cheese suspected to be uncustomed goods.

Two Venezuelan nationals were arrested by the Trinidad and Tobago police service and seized a quantity of uncustomed goods on Thursday 5 March in the Santa Flora district.

The Police officials mentioned that the operation of capturing the two Venezuelans comes under the security exercise which is ongoing in the South-Western Division. The exercise is aimed towards tackling illegal activities, like smuggling and illegal immigration.

According to the Police reports, on 5 March officers stopped a silver Nissan Primera near a bar and restaurant in the Santa Flora area around 4:10 pm. In the vehicle officers identified two Venezuelan nationals- in the front seat a 21 years old passenger from Erin Beach and 28 years old driver from Quinam Road in Penal.

Notably, Police officers demand valid travel documents from them to verify their immigration status, but both the men were unable to give the documents as per the officers request, which led to the search of the vehicle.

Additionally, during the investigation of the vehicle officers found a quantity of items which they suspected as illegal goods. In which they seized alcoholic beverages, pepper sauce, clothing, footwear and a container of cheese.

Both the men were arrested by the officers on the suspicion of being illegal immigrants. Also police seized the vehicle and items and it was taken to the Siparia Police Station and the goods were kept in safekeeping at the station and investigation is in process.

Police even mentioned that they contacted the Trinidad and Tobago Customs and Excise Division to check if the items were imported illegally. The patrol initiative was the part to strengthen law enforcement operations and to monitor the illegal activities in the south-western region of the island. And the region is under surveillance due to the increasing number of illegal entry and smuggling activities around the coastal routes.