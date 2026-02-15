Saint Lucia: Teen found dead in South Castries, Police probe underway

Police in Castries sealed off the scene and began processing evidence after the body was discovered with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Castries, Saint Lucia: A teen has been found dead in Saint Lucia on Friday, prompting a police probe on the matter. He was identified by the family as 19-year-old Ziquan Hippolyte whose body has been discovered in the south Castries community.

The police force noted that the investigation will be started on the matter as they are still not able to find out the real reason behind the suspicious death. Before the outlining of the victim’s identity, the case was first covered as a Barre Du Chausse death case which is under investigation.

The site has been sealed by the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force and said that they are processing the scenes to determine the cause of the death of a teen. As of now, it is still under investigation and the authorities noted that the efforts are still underway to formally identify the deceased and notify relatives. Authorities also mentioned that the efforts have also been made to ensure the right cause of the death.

They also asked the nearby residents and discovered that they heard the gunshots around 8 pm on Thursday several hours before the body was discovered. The police also investigated preschool and it was noted that the body appeared to bear a gunshot wound to the head. However, police have yet to confirm the cause of the death.

It was also discovered that a woman and her grandson found the body while walking to school Friday morning. She said that they were going to school when her grandson told her, “Mama, look, you have a dead body by the house.”

She said they were being questioned and they told everything they saw to the police. The police officials remained at the location for several hours and also gathered evidence and conducted preliminary inquiries.

The incident has unsettled residents in South Castries and the police asked the citizens to maintain peace, calmness and harmony.