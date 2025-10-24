Regal Princess, Grand Princess dock at Antigua Cruise Port,  welcoming thousands of passengers

Regal Princess and Grand Princess docked at Antigua Cruise Port, bringing thousands of passengers to explore the island’s culture and attractions.

Antigua and Barbuda: Regal Princess and Grand Princess docked at Antigua Cruise Port on Wednesday and brought in thousands of passengers. The vessels are part of the Princess Cruise lines and the port has welcomed the passengers by showcasing the local culture of the country.

Regal Princess has a capacity to hold around 3560 passengers and is berthed at St John’s Heritage Pier. The duty-free shops were open as friendly tour guides helped unwind and create a beautiful paradise. The arrival time of the cruise ship was 8:00 am and the departure time was 6:00 pm.

The second cruise ship of the day included Grand Princess which was docked at St John’s Heritage Pier. The capacity of the passenger of the cruise ship is 2606 and the arrival time of the ship was 7:00 am and the departure time of the vessel was 5:00 pm.

According to Antigua Cruise Port, they are thrilled to welcome these cruise ships as passengers have explored the port, duty-free shops and other adventures. The tour guides have guided the passengers to explore the country and its offerings with new things and adventures.

Regal Princess and Grand Princess guests are disembarking and heading out to explore some of our fascinating attractions and sip cocktails while relaxing shoreside. The third cruise ship of the day is Queen Elizabeth which has graced Antigua Cruise Port which radiated timeless elegance against the turquoise waters of St John’s Harbour.

From the beaches to the boutiques of Antigua and Barbuda, they are ready for a day filled with history, sunshine, and duty-free shopping in beautiful Antigua and Barbuda.

Earlier in October, Celebrity Reflection offered historical tours, relaxing beaches and incredible duty-free shopping deals. As per Antigua Cruise Port, a beautiful day of exploration awaits and there’s no better way to spend a cruise day than to come ashore in Antigua and Barbuda.