Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit meets Pope Leo XIV at Vatican

Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit’s meeting with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican, emphasized faith and solidarity, with the PM describing the encounter as a personal and national ‘Blessing’.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit met his Holiness Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican Apostolic Palace on Friday, 12th September 2025. This momentous visit underscored the importance of faith, social upliftment and international solidarity for the island nation of Dominica.

The Prime Minister while sharing a glimpse of this visit on his social media called out the encounter as a ‘Blessing’ both for him personally and for Dominica. The Prime Minister reflected on the guiding role of Providence in the country’s future.

I believe every step of our nation’s journey is ordered by God, and this encounter is no exception.

The Prime Minister visited the Pope along with his wife and first lady of Dominica, Melissa Skerrit. Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, during his discussion with Pope Leo focused on the Catholic Church’s long-standing contributions to Dominica in education and social programs.

They both also discussed the urgent need for collective action on climate change, a longstanding issue that the small islands face. Both of them also expressed concern over current socio-political challenges and the evolving role of the church in addressing those needs.

The Prime Minister of Dominica also emphasized that the island’s voice matters on the world stage citing the Vatican meeting as reminder that even as a small nation, their voice matters in the global community of faith.

The occasion was a blessing for me personally, but also important for Dominica, reminding us that even as a small nation, our voice matters in the global community of faith, the Prime Minister noted.

Following his meeting with the Pope, Dr Skerrit also met with His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of state who was accompanied by Archbishop Paul R Gallagher, Secretary for relations with states and international organizations.

Observers note that Dominica’s engagement at such a high level in the Vatican is a testament to the island’s growing diplomatic outreach and its determination to interact with international leaders and strengthen relations in order to roll out plans for development, climate resilience and social justice.