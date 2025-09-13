Grenada Opposition Leader Emmalin Pierre injured in crash, misses Parliament session

Pierre received four sutures to her toe and was sent home to rest and recover from the injury.

Grenada: The leader of opposition, Emmalin Pierre was involved in a vehicular accident while heading to the Parliament for the ceremonial opening of the 4th session of the 11th Parliament on Friday, 12th September 2025.

The leader of the opposition shared on her social media that he is fine after receiving medical attention from the accident in the morning, “I am just finished getting some medical attention after an accident this morning. Unfortunately, I had to miss the ceremonial opening of Parliament, but God is awesome! I’m ok. Just a minor injury.”

Pierre notably received four sutures to her toe and was sent back to home for resting until she recovers from the injury. In her absence, Member of Parliament Kate Lewis-Peters stepped in and acted as a replacement to Pierre following the throne speech.

Grenadians in response have also been extending their wishes to the leader of opposition for a speedy recovery following the incident.

A user named Pres Ton wrote, “Nothing happens by coincidence. God got you! We give thanks for small mercies, and I am happy you are going to be Okay. Chin up, heels on and get in there!”

Another user named Oswald Gilbert wrote, “Sister Emmalin Pierre may the Spirit of Almighty God touch and cleanse you from the crown of your head to the sole of your feet and ensure that it is well with you in Jesus mighty name. Amen..”

“God bless you minister. Just know that all things work together for good . To them who are called according to his promise. Thank God he preserved your life because his plan and purpose for your life shall be fulfilled. Nothing can thwart the plan of God. Be bless and be healed in Jesus' name. We are praying for you,” wrote Rita Charles on Facebook, under Pierre’s post.

Pierre, the leader of the New National Party since 2024, entered the position of the Leader of opposition in 2025. She has been a member of the house since 2013 and was appointed into the senate in 2003.