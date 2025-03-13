St. Thomas to host We Gatherin' 2025 in Barbados with 'Fuh de Culture' Theme

The event will kick off with activities such as Holi Innocents' Fish Fry, Multifaith Services, Tree Planting, and more.

Barbados: St Thomas for We Gatherin’ 2025 announced for Barbados with calendar of events which is scheduled to be held from March 1 to 31, 2025. The celebration will be held under the theme- “Fuh de Culture”, aiming to enhance the tradition and authentic spirit of Barbados and Bajan culture.

The event initiated with “Holi Innocents’ Fish Fry, Multifaith Services and Courtyard Special, Parish Organizing Committee Health Check, Lunch with the Elderly, Q in the community and Tree Planting Activities.

On March 15, 2025, Parish Organizing Committee Scenic Walk will be held at 6:00 am. The Moonlight Pun Stick and Standpipe stories in collaboration with UWI will be held on March 16, 2025, at 4: 00 pm. The event will be held at Welchman Hall Play Park.

School Quiz Competition in collaboration with the Task Force on Literacy on March 21, 2025, at 10: 00 am. It will be held at Holy Innocents’ Primary School and encourage students to showcase their skills.

On March 21, 2025, Poetree at Rock Hall will be held at Rock Hall Freedom Village at 7: 00 pm. It will also host Barbados Police Service Community Concert at 7: 00 pm. On March 22, 2025, cricket in De Heart will be held at 7: 00 pm at Bridgefield.

On March 25, 2025, Barbados will host Thirty Lizarrd Karorke Lyme at 8: 00 pm at Bridgefield. The Parish Awards with Pride of Barbados will be held at State House on March 26, 2025. St Peter Gives Thanks Gospel Gathering will be held on March 28, 2025, at 7: 00 pm. It will be held at Alexandra School.

On March 29, 2025, the country will host De Heart Uh Barbados with a Wuk Up Work Out Breakfast at Lester Vaughan School at 6: 00 am. The St Thomas Parish Church Harvest Market, Nature Garden and Business Expo will also be held at 9: 00 am. On March 30, 2025, St Thomas Parish Church Harvest Service and Wellness Walk will be held at 8: 00 am and 2: 30 pm which will be commenced at St Thomas Parish Church.

On March 31, 2025, the Rum Takes and Parish Organizing Committee Handover will be held at Harrison’s Cave at 7:00 pm.