SKN Labour Party unveils Miss Labour Queen 2025 contestants

Seven contestants will vie for the Miss Labour Queen 2025 title on May 3rd, in the presence of Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew.

St Kitts and Nevis: The faces for the Miss Labour Queen’s 2025 edition have been unveiled by the St Kitts and Nevis Labour party. The face reveal took place through social media, as the SKNLP shared a video post on 23rd April 2025.

The seven contestants participating in the Miss Labour Queen Pageant 2025 will compete for the ultimate title on 3rd May 2025 in presence of the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew.

The contenders for this year’s competition include Shakaylia Tatem from Constituency 1, Junique Benjamin from Constituency 2, Jahmierra Thompson from constituency 3, Leana Walters from Constituency 4, Aaliyah Buchanan from Constituency 5, Kayla Benjamin from Constituency 6 and A’Riannha Mitchum from Constituency 8.

The ladies were shot perfectly in stunning red outfits in perfect setting of nature and the pictures of all the young ladies were also posted by the St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party on their official Facebook page. In response to the majestic reveal, netizens extended their support to their favourite contestant from every constituency and rooted for them to win the crown.

Hazel Yates a user on social media extended her blessings to the contestants and cited her excitement in attending the event, “Beautiful ladies. Wish I to travel at that time to attend. Wishing each one every blessing.”

“These young ladies are really looking outstanding, you ladies really have a beautiful black charm, gracing ourselves and the black community,” wrote a user.

The event held every year is one of the most anticipated across the twin island federation and is held to honour grace, and beauty of the young contestants across the nation. Last year the event was held at the Carnival Village and Makalia Tucker from Constituency three was crowned as the queen for 2024.

Tucker secured her place due to her outstanding performance and earned other titles including Best Motivational Speech, Best Performing Talent and Best Evening Wear as well.