St Kitts and Nevis’s PM Drew bids farewell to US Ambassador Roger Nyhus

St Kitts and Nevis: The government of St Kitts and Nevis hosted a farewell reception for Roger Nyhus who completed his tenure at the office of US as Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean and OESC on January 20, 2024.

The reception was held at the Government House in Basseterre where the officials of St Kitts and Nevis extended gratitude to Ambassador for his service and contribution in developing enhanced relations between US and the Caribbean region.

Ambassador Nyhus and PM Terrance Drew gave speeches on the farewell occasion, hailing each other for working to enhance diplomatic ties. The toast was also raised by both leaders and the government also planned a cake cutting ceremony for Ambassador as part of farewell celebration.

Ambassador Nyhus’ appointment

Appointed in September 2022, Ambassador Nyhus worked under the presidency of former US President Joe Biden. He took charge of the office in January 2024 and replace Linda Swartz Taglialatela in the office.

During his tenure, Ambassador Nyhus also served as the diplomat for seen other countries of the Caribbean such as Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines. He is known for his work and majorly focused on three major agendas such as enhancing efforts towards climate change, promoting and growing regional security and working for the economic prosperity of the small island states.

In his address at St Kitts, he stressed that the partnership and collaboration with the Caribbean region has fostered their work on these three agendas.

Ambassador Nyhus praises PM Drew

Ambassador extended gratitude to PM Drew for lively evening and called him a great leader with vision and progressive approach. He also recalled his partnership with government of St Kitts and Nevis and added that the country is mesmerizing destination to spend quality time with their loved ones and families.

Notably, Ambassador also granted nearly $1 billion in EXIM financing for Caribbean region, aiming to assist during the hurricane impacts and other development works.

St. Kitts and Nevis’s ties with the US

St Kitts and Nevis and the United States shared friendly and diplomatic ties since 1983 with notable collaboration on several projects aiming to enhance security, promote economic prosperity and democracy.

The United States also worked to enhance several challenges including climate change and other green energy issues. Ambassador Nyhus also promoted their partnership during his tenure with St Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean.