PM Terrance Drew discusses Hurricane Melissa aftermath and Hospital plans

Prime Minister Terrance Drew during his recent press conference for the month of November discussed the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa and the plans regarding the hospital with the members of media.

During this conference, which was held last Tuesday, Dr Drew shared detailed account of the natural tragedy that left more than half of the Jamaica devastated and expressed the importance of regional solidarity during such events.

He shared that St Kitts and Nevis has pledged the support of US$100,000 to Jamaica to assist the country’s recovery effort. The government also sent some skilled personnel from St Kitts Electricity Company and Nevis Electricity Company to the affected areas, as a help to the people in need. The Prime Minister highlighted that as they support Jamaica and the Jamaican community, it is extremely clear that climate change as a present and escalating threat, not a distant risk.

Further, Dr Terrance Drew addressed several questions from the members of the media. During the interaction, he confirmed that they are on track to start the construction of the hospital this year.

Dr Drew said, “I have been very transparent that you don't rush a hospital. You work prudently and as quickly as possible. But the hospital is one of the most complicated buildings or infrastructure projects that you'll ever do.”

Prime Minister Drew went on to speak on hospital developments stating that the buildings' final drawings are now before the building board and are expected to be approved within the next few days. As the institution is built to withstand the scourge of climate change while offering advanced healthcare services to the people of the country.

After receiving the complete approvals in the next few days, the government will move towards full construction somewhere in December of 2025.

He also thanked the Republic of China, Taiwan for their constant support noting that the hospital will not only provide better health care to the people of island nation but also offer sustainable healthcare and create jobs for the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis. All this together will eventually boost the country’s socioeconomic sector.