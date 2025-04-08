St Kitts and Nevis ranked 5th Wealthiest Caribbean nation by Tempo

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-04-08 10:59:23

St Kitts and Nevis' landscape

St Kitts and Nevis secures fifth position as the wealthiest country among the Caribbean islands. The recognition was presented by Tempo, an Indonesian weekly magazine who claimed that the rankings were calculated on based of the Gross Domestic Production (GDP). 

As per the rankings announced by Tempo, Bermuda secured first place, Cayman Islands secured second position, US Virgin Islands secured third position followed by Bahamas, St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, and Saint Lucia.  

St Kitts and Nevis has been honored with this position with its strong US$ 20,000+ GDP. Tempo, while highlighting this achievement stated that the island acts as strong marketplace for attracting well-seasoned travelers and investors. The magazine highlighted the captivating features of the island that provide endless opportunities to the visitors to immerse themselves in a diverse culture.  

According to reports the island nation recorded a 4.7% hike in its GDP as compared to 2024, which further strengthens its position in the global market.  

While shedding light on these rankings, the magazine highlighted that Cayman Islands and Bermuda are two of the most thriving tourism destinations, as they consistently generate higher income compared to others in their region.  

As per the information revealed, Bermuda had an average GDP of US$ 120,000+, standing as one of the richest countries in Caribbean. As per the data, the island experienced a sure of 7.1% in its GDP in the first quarter of 2024.  

On the other hand, Cayman Islands recorded a GDP of US$ 85,000+ and is regarded as one of the most desirable regions to reside in for its favorable investment opportunities.  

Complete list of ranking with GDPs of Caribbean nations 

1. Bermuda - US$120,000+ 

2. Cayman Islands - US$85,000+ 

3. US Virgin Islands - US$30,000+ 

4. Bahamas - US$32,000+ 

5. St. Kitts and Nevis - US$20,000+ 

6. Antigua and Barbuda - US$18,745+ 

7. St. Lucia - US$15,000+ 

