PM Skerrit Reassures Public: No Cause for Panic amid Reports of US Visa Restrictions

The Prime Minister stated that no official communication has been received from the US and emphasized Dominica's intent to engage diplomatically.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit addressed the growing concerns on the reports of potential US Visa restrictions during a press conference held yesterday morning. During this conference, the Prime Minister assured all Dominicans that there is no immediate need for panic and reaffirmed that the government is committed to protecting the rights of their citizens.

The Prime Minister further ensured that there is no official communication that the government has received from the US and highlighted that Dominica will constructively engage with the US through diplomatic ways.

“We have not received any official communication from the United States regarding a visa ban. However, we are being proactive in our efforts to ascertain the facts and determine any necessary actions,” the Prime Minister said.

No impact on current visa holders

He further added that all the Dominican citizens who currently have a US visa can continue to travel for business, education or vacation purposes to the country. “If you have a legitimate reason to travel to the US, you can do so,” he stressed.

The Prime Minister also urged the public to remain calm and avoid any speculations that have been circulating online. He emphasized that government is managing the matter responsibly and transparently to ensure the best for the citizens.

He underscored the government’s maintained diplomatic relations with the US and affirmed that the country remains open to further exchange of diaolouges. He also highlighted that among the Caribbean nations, Dominica had a relatively low number of deportees from US. He stated it as a positive sign towards the country’s cooperation with US immigration authorities.

The PM further discussed the possible concerns that US has, to which a visa restriction may take effect. He said that the administration got to know about these concerns through an informal diplomatic engagement.

Illegal migration and overstays

PM Skerrit said that US has raised serious concerns about Dominicans who overstay their visas or reside illegally in the US. Skerrit acknowledged the issue and emphasized on the importance of abiding by immigration laws. He advised all the Dominicans to leave the US before the expiry of their visa.

Citizenship by Investment Programme

Another concern that was highlighted by PM Skerrit was the ability to change your name either during or after the application process in Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Programme. He stressed that the countries in Caribbean with active CBI programmes have agreed to implement stricter measures including a complete ban on name change.

“We are committed to preserving the integrity of our international partnerships, including the CBI program,” the Prime Minister said. “These reforms show our willingness to cooperate and adapt in good faith."

In his address, the Prime Minister urged the public to rely on official government updates as he called it as a sensitive measure.

“We’ll be open and transparent with the Dominican people. As more information becomes available, we’ll keep you fully informed,” he said.

He also shed light on the strong bilateral ties between Dominica and US, as he concluded while saying that the US remains an important partner to Dominica, and the country will continue to strengthen this relation.