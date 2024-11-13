British Olympic Gold Medalist Dame Kelly spends adventurous time in Saint Lucia- See glimpses

She was accompanied by "The Times UK" and shared glimpses on social media about her visits to different places in Saint Lucia.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Dame Kelly Holmes- British Olympic Gold medalist, TV presenter, social media influencer and journalist has been spending an adventurous time and embracing natural beauty of Saint Lucia. She visited several hotspots of the Caribbean region and explored new wonders with different activities.

She was accompanied by "The Times UK" and shared glimpses on social media about her visits to different places in Saint Lucia. She has taken several challenges including the 3-Peak challenge and enhanced her experience in the natural wonders of the country.

Holmes visited Gros Piton and lauded the tranquility and environment of the location which is 2,618.9 ft from the ground. In addition to that, she also hiked Petite Piton which is 2,438 ft from Saint Lucia where she explored the flower and landscape of the country with unique adventure and hiking.

Dame Kelly Holmes- British Olympic Gold medalist Mt. Gimie was also included into her visit which is the tallest mountain in Saint Lucia and located at 3,120 ft from the ground. Holmes embraced the magnificent beauty of the country and lauded her experience in the hills and mountains. She also appreciated the country and said that she is having a great time in the Caribbean during her vacations.

Dame Kelly Holmes was also joined by Julian Toussaint- a record-breaking ultra-runner of Saint Lucia who is also known for her exceptional skills in the profession of tour guide. He has led the way for British Olympian through these breathtaking climbs and experienced the island’s rich experience through different activities.

Dame Kelly Holmes during her trip

Both athletes have participated in the Chocolate Making with Project Chocolate and explored the natural offerings of Saint Lucia. Holmes lauded the local vendors and food producers for their creativity in enhancing their agenda of reliance on their own products.

Dame Kelly Holmes In addition to that, they have also done ziplining with Rainforest Sky Rides and Sulpher Springs and Mud Bath with SRDF team. The adventurous activities provided a new look to Saint Lucia and make them experience cultural richness and vibrant traditions.

They also toured the Food Doux Estate Lunch and Estate Tour and participated in sailing with the activity named “Just Sail”. They also participated in the Snuba with Sea Trek Saint Lucia and embraced the cultural appearances in the country.

British Olympic Gold Medalist Dame Kelly spends adventurous time in Saint Lucia Notably, Dame Kelly is known for legendary victories in the 800m and 1500m at the 2004 Athens Olympics and has represented Britain at several global stages of the sports. She was welcomed by the tourism industry of Saint Lucia who helped her in guiding towards the special places of the country.

In the glimpses, she was also seen hoisting the flag at the mountains and embracing the cultural richness and warm hospitality of Saint Lucia.