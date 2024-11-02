During the ceremony, several representatives of the Barbados Port Inc and Platinum Port agency arrived and welcomed the docking of the cruise vessel which is visiting the country for the first time ever.

Barbados: Seven Seas Grandeur docked in the Port of Bridgetown for its maiden call on Friday with the arrival of 681 guests and 548 crew. The passengers onboard the vessel, along with Captain Aristeidis Mertzanis, were welcomed by Barbados Tourism and Port authorities with a warm and brief ceremony.

During the ceremony, several representatives of the Barbados Port Inc and Platinum Port agency arrived and welcomed the docking of the cruise vessel which is visiting the country for the first time ever.

Seven Seas Grandeur docks in Barbados for maiden call Seven Seas Grandeur started its luxury ship sail in November 2023 and has attracted tourists from across the globe. Now, the vessel has been celebrating its one-year anniversary with the opening of new routes and services within the Caribbean region and other destinations. The arrival of the vessel in the country has also opened new ways of collaboration in the tourism sector and diplomatic ties with other nations.

Since its commencement of sailing, the vessel has made 18 cruises around the Caribbean region and the Mediterranean Sea. It has also cruised around two transatlantic regions, providing direct service between different destinations. The journey of the sailing has been ranging from 7 to 16 nights in length, providing new opportunities for collaboration and partnerships in the cruise sector.

The cruise ship is the sixth vessel of the Regent luxury travel fleet which is known to provide luxurious experiences to tourists from across the globe. It also boasts a 1,600-piece art collection with several paintings by renowned artists including Picasso. The hand-woven tapestry, which is nearly 40-foot-tall, also added incredible luxury to the cruise ship.

Seven Seas Grandeur It has turned out to be the first Faberge Egg to reside permanently at sea and now the cruise ship will leave Barbados tonight for St George’s, Grenada for its incredible Caribbean cruising. The cruise ship also offers new adventurous offerings to the travellers from across the globe to the Caribbean region.

Disclaimer: The update on Seven Seas Grandeur docks in Barbados for maiden call is purely written by Associates Times. Interested to know more about the daily happenings in the Caribbean click here.