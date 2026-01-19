PM Mottley calls Snap Elections; Barbados to vote on Feb 11

The snap elections were announced after parliament was dissolved, with polls scheduled for February 11, 2026.

Barbados: Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados announced the “Snap General Elections 2026” one year ahead of its due date on Sunday. The polls are scheduled to be held on February 11, 2026 as the parliament has been dissolved on Monday with immediate effect.

The nomination for the elections will be held on January 27, 2026 and she advised President Jeffrey Bostic to dissolve the parliament. During a rally, PM Mia Amor Mottley noted that the elections will be held on February 11 and she instructed the president for further proceedings as per the constitution.

Barbados has 30 seats in the parliament and the majority wins will mark the victory at the office. PM Mia Mottley is eyeing her third term in the office as she marked a landslide victory in the last elections.

Barbados Labour Party also noted that they ratified their candidates for 30 seats at the National Council and over the next day. They will also host “BLP Picnic and Rally” at Checker Hall Playing Field, St Lucy on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 at 2 pm and invite the people to come out for good vibes, solid energy and great performances and unity in red.

BLP announced the first wave of eight candidates for elections on Monday.

The candidates of BLP included:

Santia Bradshaw - St Michael South East

Ryan Brathwaite - St. Joseph

Charles Griffith - St. John

Kerrie Symmonds - St. James Central

Dr Shantal Munro Knight - Christ Church South

Toni Moore - St. George North

Wilfred Abrahams - Christ Church East

Tyra Trotman - St. Michael Central

Mottley led the Barbados Labour Party landslide 30-0 victories in both the 2018 and 2022 general elections, defeating the main opposition Democratic Labour Party. Speaking at the BLP public meeting, Mottley said that they are satisfied with the candidates that have been legitimately nominated.

She expressed optimism and said that they are looking for their third term into the parliament.