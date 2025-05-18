Grenada’s Spice Island Beach Resort honoured with 2024 British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award

Spice Island Beach Resort in Grenada has earned the 2024 British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award for its world-class service and guest satisfaction.

This prestigious recognition celebrates the resort’s outstanding service, with world-class facilities and delivering exceptional guest experience consistently. Based on verified and unbiased reviews, the resort earned an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5.

The President and Managing Director of the resort, Janelle Hopkin expressed her delight in winning the award as she stated, “At Spice Island Beach Resort, we believe genuine hospitality begins with heartfelt service, To be recognized by British Airways Holidays customers with such a high rating is both a true honour and a reflection of our team’s dedication to creating extraordinary guest experiences. This award motivates us to keep raising the bar as we redefine Caribbean luxury for a new generation.”

Managing Director at British Airways Holidays, Andrew Flintham also emphasized on the win as he said, “This Customer Excellence Award showcases high quality hotels that we are proud to work with, and helps our customers make the right choice for them, so they can fully embrace their time away and take their holidays seriously.”

Renowned for its very pleasant and peaceful beachfront setting and perfect hospitality, Spice Island Beach Resort has also gathered the attention of Forbes Vetted, USA today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice and the Caribbean Journal, the attention gathered from them underscores the resort’s dedication to excellence and a unique blend of refined luxury and authentic Caribbean charm.

The award places the Resort among an elite group of just 893 properties worldwide recognized for their exceptional service in 2024. The Resort is located on Grenada’s Grand Anse Beach, it is one of the top choices for the travellers and explorers who are seeking for a blend of authentic Caribbean charm with a refined luxury.

A family-owned, AAA Five Diamond-rated property, Spice Island Beach Resort continues to set the standard for Luxurious Travel in the Caribbean and offers a premier all-inclusive retreat for travel enthusiasts seeking to rest and relax under a refined luxurious and traditional atmosphere.