Intercaribbean announces 90 minutes service from Grenada to Guyana

The airlines have allocated an ERJ 145 jet to deliver between the destinations and will provide a twice-weekly service.

InterCaribbean Airlines launches non-stop flights from Grenada to Guyana to enhance their connectivity. The flight connecting the two destinations will cover the distance in just 90 minutes providing the travellers a seamless travel experience across the destinations.

The airline has allocated an ERJ 145 jet to deliver between the two destinations and will provide a twice-weekly service. The operations of the same will start from 1st December 2024, however, the date is subject to change depending upon the government's approval.

The two flights will operate every Thursday and Sunday. The flight will take off from Grenada at 12:20 pm to reach Georgetown, Guyana at 1:50 pm. The return flight however will operate between Georgetown, Guyana at 2:35 pm and will arrive in Grenada at 4:10 pm.

The airlines in light of this new route established also launched special offers which will run from 1st December 2024 to 18th December 2024. The offer will also be applicable from 8th January 2025 to 31st March 2025.

The airlines will provide the journey at a bare minimum cost of $129 providing the travellers with a seamless experience. The price will only be applicable before 31st March 2025.

InterCaribbean Airlines is one of the leading airlines of the region connecting 27 cities across the Caribbean and has planned to even increase its scope in the future.

This service will mark a huge milestone in enhancing connectivity between South American and Eastern Caribbean Airlines. The airline with its headquarters at Turks and Caicos will further be looking to enhance its operations towards more destinations.

The CEO of the Intercaribbean airline, Trevor Sadler expressed his enthusiasm for the new route as he stated it to be of huge importance to them. He expressed the services to be a game changer for them due to fewer flights operating between the destinations.

The direct flight will act as an advantage to the travellers saving their time for travel, and making the destinations more accessible.

Disclaimer: The update on the Intercaribbean's announcement is purely written by Associates Times. Readers can explore more such topics through the website and get the latest news on the daily happenings in the Caribbean region.