Indian River in Dominica Set for Major $190K Upgrade to Enhance Visitor Experience

The 90-day project is already underway, aimed at improving and preserving the river’s charm and accessibility, authorities said.

Dominica: The Indian River, which is one of Dominica’s most beloved and scenic natural attractions is undergoing major upgrades, which all are focused on improving the site’s facilities and the overall visitor experience. The Ministry of Tourism has notably signed a $190,145 XCD contract with Shevon Royer of Premium Building Solutions to manage the maintenance and construction of the project.

The project is slated to be completed in a 90-day duration and is already underway. According to authorities, the aim of this project is to make vital improvements to preserve and elevate the river’s charm and accessibility. Key works include resurfacing parking lots, repairing the entry and exit gates, streamlining visitor flow, upgrade the septic tank and landscaping the surroundings for visual appeal.

Apart from this, the famous interpretative room at Indian River, a focal point for a sharing the stories of the river, its people and Dominica’s heritage will also be upgraded to offer a more immersive and educational space for tourists and locals alike.

Ministry of Tourism aims to deepen visitor connection

The Ministry of Tourism aims to not only maintain the Indian River’s status as a must visit destination and to also deepen the visitor's connection to Dominica cultural and natural heritage. These investments also align with Dominica’s broader commitment to responsible tourism development and balancing that out with the infrastructure improvements along with environmental care and cultural preservation.

This is to ensure that the island remains a premier eco-tourism hotspot in the Caribbean and continues to attract tourists for more economic development. As this project progresses ahead, locals and visitors can look forward to experiencing the Indian River in a more renewed and enhanced setting that honours the island’s natural beauty.

Other Projects Underway as well

The Tourism Ministry is notably making several other major advancements currently in Dominica all focused to enhance visitor experience. This includes the rehabilitation of major ports across the island and the construction of Cabrits Marina. These projects are not just designed to enhance visitor experience but also to enhance the operational capacity.