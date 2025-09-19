PM Drew welcomes international delegates at Government Headquarters to foster global partnerships

The meetings included discussions with the United Kingdom’s High Commissioner-designate, Ambassador of Türkiye, Ambassador-designate of Paraguay, and Chargé d'Affaires of the United States.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew welcomed several international delegates at Government Headquarters on Wednesday, September 18, 2025. The series of courtesy calls highlighted St Kitts and Nevis’ strong diplomatic relations with its international partners.

One of the many key meetings was with Simon Mustard, the United Kingdom’s High Commissioner-designate. Prime Minister Drew said that he was pleased to have the chance to meet with him and reaffirmed the long-standing partnership between St Kitts and Nevis and the UK. Both the leaders discussed areas of mutual interest and promised to continue working together in order to strengthen cooperation.

PM Drew also met with Emriye Bağdagül Ormancı, the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye at his office. The discussions held between them highlighted opportunities for deepening ties between the two countries and improving bilateral cooperation. The Ambassador was accompanied during the meeting by Michael Morton, Honorary Consul to the Republic of Türkiye.

Also, the prime minister of St Kitts and Nevis held bilateral discussions with the Ambassador of the Republic of Paraguay, Raúl Florentín, during his visit to the government headquarters. The meeting explored ways to advance cooperation in areas of mutual benefit, with PM Drew appreciating his commitment to improve ties with the twin island Federation.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also welcomed Karin Sullivan, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. of the United States of America for a courtesy call. During the meeting, the two delegates underscored the significance of having a close relationship between the two countries and the shared values that continue to lead this partnership.

Following the series of meetings, Prime Minister Drew posted on his official Facebook page. It read, “I was pleased to host a series of courtesy calls with our international partners at Government Headquarters. It was an honour to welcome H.E. Simon Mustard, High Commissioner-designate of the United Kingdom; H.E. Emriye Bağdagül Ormancı, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye; H.E. Raúl Florentín, Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Paraguay; and Mrs. Karin Sullivan, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., of the United States of America.”

He further added, “Our discussions reinforced the strong bonds of friendship that unite Saint Kitts and Nevis with each of these nations, and we explored ways to advance cooperation in areas of mutual benefit.”