Plane Crash in Southend: Aircraft Bursts Into Flames After Failed Take-Off

2024-08-05 10:04:14
Written by Amara Campbell
Published On 2025-07-13 18:50:23
Plane Crash in Southend
A plane crashed in Southend, England earlier today involving an aircraft that erupted into a massive fireball as it departed for Netherlands. The blast Shaked the airport, sending trails of fumes and black smoke into the Essex sky. The incident took place this afternoon and involved a private aircraft which crashed during take-off.
The number of people onboard the aircraft is not known yet, while an investigation and rescue operation were immediately launched. The Beech B200 Super King Aircraft with twin-turboprop was scheduled to land to Lelystad, Netherlands, but barely lifted up from the runway when it crashed.
Those present at the airport and witness the blast firsthand said that blast was intense, while exact details regarding the accident remain unclear. Fire engines, ambulances and medical personnel rushed to the site, while photos and videos of the accident are circulating on social media capturing thick plume of smoke which covered the skies at the airport.
July 13, 2025 at 8:18 PM
This is a developing story. We are awaiting further official updates and will resume coverage once more details become available.
July 13, 2025 at 7:07 PM
All flights cancelled to and from the Southend Airport for today according to the airport departure board. According to the data, a flight to Paris which was scheduled to take off at 3:55 pm was cancelled, another one to Alicante at 4:30 and to Faro and Palma De MAllorca at 5:25 and 5:30 were also cancelled.
No other flights are expected for the day, while the rescue efforts and investigations continue at the airport. The flights for tomorrow, however appear to be on time according to the board.
July 13, 2025 at 6:58 PM
A video is getting viral on social media, which seems to be from the Rochford Hundred Golf Club where the plane appeared to crash. The video shows panicked locals running as huge smoke was seen following the blast.
Crazy footage from the golf course, on which the plane taking off from Southend London airport appeared to crash.pic.twitter.com/d79o8xff8O— Phil (@phil_from_NG) July 13, 2025
July 13, 2025 at 6:43 PM
According to Flight Radar, a flight tracking service, the aircraft involved in the accident was a medical transport aircraft that was bound for Lelystad and took off at 3:48 pm.
According to The Times, the aircraft was equipped with medical equipment and systems to transport patients.
July 13, 2025 at 6:08 PM
Social media users from around the world have been reacting to Southend Plane Crash that took place in England today. Following the incident, a wide range of opinions have been circulating on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter).
While some posts speculate about the cause of the crash, including possible pilot error, others have taken a more critical or even sarcastic tone.
Below are a few notable reactions shared on X as the incident continues to trend online.
July 13, 2025 at 5:46 PM
As per official data avaiable through online sources, more than 500 plane crashes/accidents have took place this year varied on their intensity. The big number highlights growing concerns around aviation safety in 2025, with severe accident including the Ahmedabad Plane Crash which caused 260 fatalities, and many other specifically in the US includin those in Chicago, Pennsylvania, and others.
July 13, 2025 at 5:28 PM
The London Southend Airport has issued an official statement on their 'X' account confirming the incident and assuring the residents that a swift action is being taken and the rescue efforts are currently underway with more details to be provided soon.
"We can confirm there has been a serious incident at London Southend Airport this afternoon involving a general aviation aircraft. We are working closely with the local authorities and will be able to provide more information as soon as possible," the statement read.
July 13, 2025 at 5:25 PM
The plane involved in the crash was registered under Zeusch Aviation, a company based at Leylsland Airport in Netherlands. The aircraft has a maximum capacity of 11 passengers, however it remains unclear as of now that how many passengers were onboard during the fiery crash.
July 13, 2025 at 5:21 PM
Major fire across a wide area in Rochford recorded by an easyJet passenger while on approach to the Runway 23 of London Southend Airport (SEN).
July 13, 2025 at 5:16 PM
The Essex Fire Services have confirmed the incident via an official update on their social media and have said that they are working to tackle the situation with emergency crew sent to the site.
"Five crews and two off road vehicles initially attended. We are continuing to work at the scene with our partners," they said in a breif statement.
The fire services department has further urged the locals to avoid the area, while rescue efforts are underway.
We were called to an incident involving a light aircraft at Southend Airport today at 3.58pm.— Essex Fire Service (@ECFRS) July 13, 2025
Five crews and two off road vehicles initially attended. We are continuing to work at the scene with our partners.
Please avoid the area if possible while this work continues. pic.twitter.com/lq9JW6Lcv9
July 13, 2025 at 5:11 PM