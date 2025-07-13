Plane Crash in Southend: Aircraft Bursts Into Flames After Failed Take-Off

A private plane crashed during take-off at Southend Airport, erupting into a fireball. Smoke filled the Essex sky. Casualties and cause remain unknown.

A plane crashed in Southend, England earlier today involving an aircraft that erupted into a massive fireball as it departed for Netherlands. The blast Shaked the airport, sending trails of fumes and black smoke into the Essex sky. The incident took place this afternoon and involved a private aircraft which crashed during take-off.

The number of people onboard the aircraft is not known yet, while an investigation and rescue operation were immediately launched. The Beech B200 Super King Aircraft with twin-turboprop was scheduled to land to Lelystad, Netherlands, but barely lifted up from the runway when it crashed.

Those present at the airport and witness the blast firsthand said that blast was intense, while exact details regarding the accident remain unclear. Fire engines, ambulances and medical personnel rushed to the site, while photos and videos of the accident are circulating on social media capturing thick plume of smoke which covered the skies at the airport.

