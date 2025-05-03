American Airlines to launch direct flights between Chicago and St Croix

The US Virgin Islands Department of Tourism announced the new service, with plans to launch it on Saturday.

Caribbean: American Airlines will introduce direct service of flights between Chicago and St Croix, enhancing air connectivity for United States Virgin Islands. The airline will increase the frequency to St Thomas, providing a boost to the airlift sector in the region.

The US Virgin Islands Department of Tourism made the announcement and noted that they are also planning to launch a new service for Saturday. The flight will fly from Chicago O’ Hare International Airport to Henry E Rohlsen Airport on St Croix. The service will start its operation on December 6, 2025.

The expanded routes will provide service to key gateway cities, aiming to cater to strong and growing demand for travellers from the United States. The service will enhance the connectivity on the route to the United States Virgin Islands. As per the Commissioner of Tourism, Joseph Boschulte extended gratitude to American Airlines for their continued partnership and further investment in the destination.

The service to St Croix will provide easy connectivity to the USVI, aiming to enhance cultural attractions and natural landscapes. American Airlines is also looking to upgrade their current Saturday-only service that will fly from Chicago O’ Hare to Cyril E King Airport on St Thomas. The service will further convert into a daily flight on December 18, 2025.

Commissioner Boschulte outlined the economic benefits of the expanded service for the air travellers. He added that the increased connectivity will further enhance convenience for the visitors, but there will also be a tourism-driven economy that will be increased for the businesses including small scale enterprises and others.

American Airlines is known for its convenience and long-term service that will enhance the airlift sector and increase the growth in different sectors. The small businesses and other employment opportunities for the younger generation and other people in the Caribbean Island.

The seamless travel option will be provided to the travellers to enhance air connectivity for the Midwest region.