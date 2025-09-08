Paul Daby WANTED for attempted murder of Lola Doll

Guyana: The Guyana Police Force as issued a WANTED Bulletin for Paul Daby in relation to Lola Doll’s attempted murder. The prime suspect also known as Randell is the same person that Doll referred to in her Facebook live video.

As per the details shared by GPF, Daby is a resident of Lot 127 D Agurar Park, Georgetown, Guyana. No more details related to his physical appearance were shared; however, his image was shared by the authorities which shows Daby as a Brown skinned guy with black curly hair with light moustache and beard.

Daby was just recently sanctioned by the United States for alleged drug trafficking. He has been said to be involved in laying out large scale cocaine smuggling using advanced methods like narco-subs, illicit airstrips and shipping networks. He was sanctioned officially on June 5th, 2025, by OAFC for his illegal activities.

Daby family has a history of being involve in crime related activities in Guyana. Paul and Peter Daby had been involved in the serious crimes since 2010 followed by 2012, then in 2019 and 2025.

The Guyana Police Force has notably also made an arrest earlier into the case last night, however they didn’t release any clear details regarding the suspect.

Lola Doll, however, remains in stable condition at the Georgetown Hospital, receiving treatment to her wounds. Police officials are urging locals to share any information regarding the suspect and aid in the investigation process.