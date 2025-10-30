Over 3000 passengers dock in St Kitts and Nevis with Grand Princess, Mein Schiff 2

The Grand Princess was docked at Port Zante, while the Star Pride dropped anchor off Fort Thomas.

St Kitts and Nevis: Around 3,000 cruise passengers docked in St Kitts and Nevis onboard the two vessels including Grand Princess and Star Pride on Tuesday. The Bermuda-flagged Grand Princess arrived from Tortola with a total of 2,656 passengers, enhancing the tourist appeal of the destination.

The second cruise ship of the day was Star Pride which arrived from Cruz Bay of St John which is located in the United States Virgin Islands. The ship had welcomed around 185 guests onboard, promoting the tourists appeal of St Kitts and Nevis.

The Grand Princess was docked at Port Zante, on the other hand, the Star Pride dropped anchor off Fort Thomas. The passengers of the cruise ships have explored St Kitts and Nevis and enhanced their tourists' experience with their local offerings.

Notably, St Kitts and Nevis is welcoming around 21 inaugural calls and is projected to welcome one million passengers in the cruise season 2025/2026.

TUI Cruises Mein Schiff 2 made its first visit to St. Kitts' Port Zante on Wednesday 29th October.

The sixth ship in the series, which is on a one-way Transatlantic reposition cruise which departed Mallorca in Spain, arrived from St. Maarten with 2,894 passengers and 1,000 strong crew.

Having made stops in the Canary Islands, Antigua and St. Maarten, the ship departed Basseterre for La Romana in the Dominican Republic and St. Vincent. It ends its 17-day trip in Barbados.