Mysterious boat with decomposing bodies found on the shores of St Vincent and Grenadines

Residents discovered the boat on the morning of May 26 and reported the disturbing scene to authorities.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: The RSVG is investigating the discovery of a mysterious boat that drifted ashore at Windward Bay, Canouan in St Vincent and Grenadines. The vessel which has no name, or any identifiable markings was found along with extremely decomposing bodies.

As per the reports, the boat landed ashore early morning on 26th May, when a few residents reported the grim sight and immediately contacted the authorities. Eyewitnesses described the site as ‘disgusting’ highlighting that the dead bodies that washed away the shore were in an advanced condition of decomposing.

Along with the dead bodies several other human remains including bones and clothing were also found. While authorities investigate the incident, a report has also emerged online that the vessel seems to be of a West African build with deeper hulls.

The Royal St Vincent and Grenadines police force also released a statement in response to the incident and emphasized that they are performing the necessary investigations into the matter.

“The identities and circumstances surrounding the discovery are yet to be determined. This is an active and ongoing investigation. The RSVGPF will provide further updates to the public as information becomes available,” RSVG stated. They further urged for cooperation from locals as the investigations continue.

Locals express shock and concern on Social Media

A user named Alexis Martinez stated, “Please be cautious when handling deceased individuals, especially if the vessel originated from West Africa. There may be a risk of infectious diseases, including but not limited to Ebola. Always use proper protective equipment and follow health authority guidelines.”

Another user wrote on Facebook, “That happened twice in the Caribbean country i am from we are the nearest along with Barbados to Africa as the two boats were from two different eastern coastal countries.”

Notably, a similar incident earlier took place in Trinidad and Tobago earlier this year, when a vessel with several decomposing bodies was found off the south-east coast of Trinidad. A similar incident in Tobago as also been reported from 2021, which has raised serious concerns among locals.