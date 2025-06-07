PM Drew to launch High-Risk Pregnancy Fund, says no one should die due to lack of care

Netizens have praised the High-Risk Pregnancy Fund initiative, with users noting it brings a profound sense of liberation to pregnant women in St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has announced plans to launch a High-Risk Pregnancy Fund soon to assist pregnant women across St Kitts and Nevis. This announcement was made through a brief social media post.

In the post shared, the Prime Minister emphasized that no pregnant woman should die due lack of care.

“I will now launch the High-Risk Pregnancy Fund. This will assist high-risk pregnant women. None of our pregnant women should die for lack of care. #HighRiskPregnancyFund #PoweringProgress,” PM Drew mentioned in his post.

Dr Drew while sharing a brief announcement did not share any further details regarding this initiative, however the announcement itself has already garnered a lot of attention and acted as a significant achievement for the people of the twin island federation.

Netizens are lauding this new initiative, while emphasizing on its importance for pregnant women across St Kitts and Nevis. A user named Michelle Mea Arhurton under the Prime Minister’s post said that the women in this situation are feeling a profound sense of liberation.

“Kudos. I’m sure women in this situation are feeling a profound sense of liberation (reduced fear and anxiety), which can ignite hope and cultivate remarkably positive feelings about the pregnancy and future,” the social media user said.

Notably, netizens under the Prime Minister’s post demanded more details regarding this initiative, however Dr Drew or the authorities have yet not disclosed further details regarding the High-Risk Pregnancy Fund.

Such initiatives focused on making healthcare advancements and enhancing its accessibility have also been launched by PM Terrance Drew which focused on developing the island’s overall healthcare capacity.

The advancement of the JNF General Hospital, construction of the MRI Facility and Climate Smart Hospital are some of the major examples of the advancements in St Kitts and Nevis. The Drew led government also relaunched the Associate Degree in Nursing program at CFBC, in order to attract more applicants and make nursing more accessible to the people of St Kitts and Nevis.