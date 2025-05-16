Newborn’s arm broken during delivery at Mt Hope hospital in Trinidad, family seeks justice

A newborn baby’s arm was broken into two after an accident at Mt Hope Women's Hospital. This has raised serious concerns and outrage among locals as the family now demands justice and answers from the hospital authorities regarding the incident.

This incident took place last month on 18th April 2025 when the woman went into labor and visited the Mt Hope Women’s hospital for her delivery. As per reports, the mother was unable to push the baby out to which she demanded a C-section, however the nurses present at the delivery room refused to do so.

The mother has stated that she insisted on the nurses, but they kept telling her that she is not an emergency case for a C-section delivery. The mother described the incident as ‘traumatic’ as she shed light on the behavior of the staff and claimed that they treated her harshly and forced the baby out.

She added that one of the nurses present in the delivery room climbed onto the bed, which further escalated the already tense situation. The woman claimed that she was earlier told that her baby had a broken shoulder, but later it was confirmed that his bone has broken into two parts exactly above the elbow.

The newborn baby was rushed into various units across the facility following his birth. As per the reports, he was resuscitated twice and was also placed on life support. The mother of the victim has expressed rage over the incident while emphasizing that she initially thought that her baby was going to die.

The mother also revealed that following this incident, she received several visits from the hospital staff including the medical chief and head surgeon, who assessed the situation and expressed their grief.

However, the family of the young victim is now demanding justice from the authorities, while emphasizing that their child is not recovering and the incident has left him with a lifelong trauma. The family demands a thorough investigation into the case and the nurses involved in the incident.

Locals express outrage, demands justice

Locals and community members have also come in support of the family and has expressed their rage over the incident. They are calling out the nurses for their rude and brutal behaviour towards the mother and her child.

A user named Shelly Soonachan on Facebook said, “I often wonder why some of these beasts ever became nurses in the first place. No empathy or patience. Lack of education led some of them to pursue a nursing career and the patients they deal with are the ones who suffer at their hands. The attitude alone of the majority of them in public hospitals leaves you wondering if being a hog is a prerequisite for the job. I hope one day they end up.on the receiving end of their poor service and lack of empathy.”

Another user named Florie Ramkissoon stated, “Why didn't the midwife call the Consultant or Doctor for help? This is an extreme, traumatic experience, for mother and baby. Some of you are correct in saying, there are nurses who don't care. I hope and pray the baby's arm will heal with no long-term damage to the bone.”