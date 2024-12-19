Gisèle Pelicot unconsciously raped by husband, his friends for a decade: Know More

Her husband Dominique Pelicot has been charged for continuously performing drugs on his wife and then rape her by inviting other men, whom he often contacted on internet.

Gisèle Pelicot, the French woman who was sexually abused for 10-years by her ex-husband has finally received justice.

Her husband Dominique Pelicot has been charged for continuously performing drugs on his wife and then rape her by inviting other men, whom he often contacted on internet.

While she was being raped, Gisèle Pelicot was completely unaware of what was happening to her for 10 long years.

This is because she was left unconscious with forceful drugging. However, the truth behind her husband’s shameless acts were revealed in 2020 when he was accused of up skirting a girl in public.

Following this incident the police thoroughly investigated into the case, and to their surprise they found images of his wife being raped.

Gisele then filed a lawsuit against her husband and 50 others early in September this year. However, she immediately divorced him as she got to know about all of her husband’s wrongful acts.

She has now a feminist icon as the entire world stands in support of her. Gisele’s strong statements and boldness in her speaking has made her an inspirational icon.

According to reports, she even challenged the judges at court hearing to not exclude the public from the court as her videos of getting raped are shown.

She said this while stating that, ‘The shame is theirs and not mine’. She added that she is lucky to have the evidence, which is very rare in such cases. Gisele said that she will stand for all the victims and is ready to go through all of this to be a role model for other victims.

The victim has, however, now received justice after the court has sentenced the main culprit who is also her ex husband and the other people involved. Dominique the accused was seen crying in the court as the verdict was read out. Dominique was not just found guilty of raping his wife but was also charged for sexual assault against her daughter and daughters-in-law.

Many users on social media are supporting Gisele in her fight, calling her a brave and determined woman.

“I sincerely admire this woman’s bravery & determination to get justice after what she’s been through. I hope she can now have some closure & satisfaction that justice has been served,” a user said.

Another user said, “Her bravery in going public and dignity through the trail has been unbelievable. I hope she is able to live the rest of her life in peace, surrounded by people who will help her to heal.”