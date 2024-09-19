Dog shot dead by Police Officials in Trinidad and Tobago, after attack during investigation

The incident took place on 16th September 2024 at 6:45 pm, when an old man informed the police officers about his son, who was having a mental breakdown.

Trinidad and Tobago: A Dog was shot dead by police officers in Papia Village, Trinidad and Tobago. The authorities stated that the incident took place after a dog attacked them out of nowhere. This shooting incident also involved two other members of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force.

He informed the officers that his son is suffering from illness and following a breakdown he is breaking windows all around the house.

Upon reporting to his house, the police officials immediately started their investigations. The officials stated that, while investigating, they were climbing up the stairs when a dog attacked them.

They stated that the dog was white and brown in color and he jumped upon them out of nowhere. The authorities said that one of them, out of anxiety, got fearful for his life and immediately pulled out the gun and fired three shots toward the animal.

This led to the immediate death of the dog, and following this incident, the community members and the family of the dog were left in complete shock. Social media users are also expressing their opinions through their comments on Facebook.

One of the user said, “This is very heartbreaking and unacceptable specially in Trinidad and Tobago. Police officers should held accountable for this. This is animal cruelty. A thorough investigation should take place, this will help serve justice to all. We need this, this should be done. It will prevent more incidents from happening again.

The user noted that the authorities should be held responsible for the incident while highlighting that this behaviour is not accepted. She demanded a thorough investigation for justice to be served to all.

However, in response to this comment another user said, “u feel any body standing up and let a bad dog bite them. If you can’t control your dog tie it.”

She expressed her opinion over the incident, stating that a dog should be tied and not left out to bite anyone.

This incident however remains a topic of concern and is sparking controversy raising several concerns and justifications. Investigations have been started for the same and are scheduled to continue until a final decision is announced.