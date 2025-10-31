Caribbean Airlines’ 72-Hour Flash Sale offers affordable fares on Regional and International flights

The flash sales went live at 12:01 AM on 31st October and apply to flights booked from 1st November 2025 to 31st May 2026.

Caribbean Airlines’ have launched a 72-hour Flash sale on their website and mobile application, offering flight tickets at affordable prices across Caribbean and North America. The sale, which is live now, is valid till 2nd November and is applicable to all the flight routes the airline offers.

The flash sales went live at 12:01 am on 31st October and is valid for flights booked between the period of 1st November 2025 to 31st May 2026. Passengers can book their flights under this offer through the airlines’ all direct and indirect channels including Website, Call Centre, Ticket Offices, Mobile Apps and Travel Agents.

Caribbean hasn’t disclosed an exact discount percentage, but past flash sales have offered significant savings on popular routes such as Trinidad to New York, or Trinidad to Jamaica. While this time the offer is applicable to all routes, this becomes an exclusive once in a while opportunity for the passengers to book flights.

For travellers eyeing the carnival season or early summer getaways, the timing is just ideal. The airline also continues to expand its regional connectivity and promote travel across the Caribbean and North America, aligning with their aim to make travelling more affordable.

As per the prices listed on the airlines’ website, a flight from Saint Martin to Bridgetown is costing $205, while from Dominica to Trinidad its cost $169. For other international routes including a flight from Trinidad to Miami will cost $182, a flight from Guyana to New York will cost $220.

While the time is limited for this flash sale, travellers are advised to book early as prices will vary substantially at the end of this sale. Caribbean Airlines have said that this sale is part of their effort to reward their customers with luxury services at affordable prices and put them ahead of their competitors who are planning to travel in the coming holiday season.