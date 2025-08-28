Around 6,407 passengers arrive in St Kitts aboard Oasis of the Seas

The influx of passengers has kept Basseterre market bustling, as locals in St. Kitts and Nevis engage with visitors, boosting business and fostering vibrant interactions.

St Kitts and Nevis: Around 6,407 passengers arrived in St Kitts and Nevis onboard the Oasis of the Seas which docked at Port Zante on Tuesday, (August 26, 2025). With the arrival of the visitors, the Federation hosted approximately 17,000 visitors over the past three days as several cruise vessels docked.

The flow of the passengers have kept the days busy at Basseterre market where people in St Kitts and Nevis interacted with the visitors and enhanced their businesses. Crew members and most of the passengers came ashore to keep the taxi drivers, tour operators, vendors, restaurateurs and other people in the tourism industry busy.

It has generated huge employment opportunities for the citizens who are involved in the local businesses such as taxi operators and vendors. Passengers have shopped for locally-made craft things, souvenirs, perfume and jewellery on Port Zante. Others have also gone on organized and selected island tours and trails of St Kitts with the help of taxis and the St Kitts Scenic Railway.

Passengers have also made their stops at Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, Romney Manor, and Batik Black Rocks, sea and sun bathing at the popular beaches. They also walked around several places of their interest which included, the Berkley Memorial at the Circus, the St. George’s Anglican Church, the Immaculate Conception Co-Cathedral, Independence Square, the War Memorial and Palms Court.

In addition to that, several stopped passengers have also gone to the places such as Mount Liamuiga and to Black Rocks where they enjoyed trails, snorkelling. They also sailed to Nevis where they participated in the practices including golfing, casino and shopping.

Passengers have also visited the local bars and also ate at different places in St Kitts and Nevis. Notably, Oasis of the Seas visited the island nation with a total of 16,976 passengers on its third visit.

The Wonder of the Seas docked with 6,607 passengers on August 21 and Enchanted Princess with 3,962 passengers on August 18. In addition to that, Star of the Seas will make its inaugural visit to St. Kitts on September 11, 2025 with two more scheduled calls on October 9 and 23.

Oasis of the Seas will also arrive in St Kitts and Nevis on September 11, 2025 and October 9, 2025.