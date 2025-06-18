‘Global Success Story’ Jamaica’s Tourism Ministry reports full recovery from COVID-19

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett announced the global success, highlighting it as the result of a broad effort to strengthen Jamaica’s tourism sector through resilience building and innovation.

Jamaica: During the 2025 Sectoral Debate on Tourism sector, Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett announced that Jamaica has fully recovered from the impact COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry highlighted this success as a 'Global Success Story in Tourism Resilience’ through a post on their social media, emphasizing on this achievement.

The Ministry of Tourism while sharing the numbers said that the island welcomed 4.15 million visitors last year, which generated approximately US$4.3 billion in earnings. These figures notably exceed the pre-pandemic figures which place Jamaica on the forefront of the Caribbean Tourism industry.

This also reflects a step ahead in the country’s aim to attract 5 million visitors and generating a US$5 billion in revenue by the end of 2025. During the sectoral debate, the Minister of Tourism also shed light on several other initiatives launched or planned for pushing Jamaica towards a journey to success across Caribbean.

