‘Global Success Story’ Jamaica’s Tourism Ministry reports full recovery from COVID-19

Jamaica: During the 2025 Sectoral Debate on Tourism sector, Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett announced that Jamaica has fully recovered from the impact COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry highlighted this success as a 'Global Success Story in Tourism Resilience’ through a post on their social media, emphasizing on this achievement.
The announcement of this global success was made by the Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett who described this achievement as the broad effort to strengthen the tourism sector of the nation through resilience building and innovation.
The Ministry of Tourism while sharing the numbers said that the island welcomed 4.15 million visitors last year, which generated approximately US$4.3 billion in earnings. These figures notably exceed the pre-pandemic figures which place Jamaica on the forefront of the Caribbean Tourism industry.
This also reflects a step ahead in the country’s aim to attract 5 million visitors and generating a US$5 billion in revenue by the end of 2025. During the sectoral debate, the Minister of Tourism also shed light on several other initiatives launched or planned for pushing Jamaica towards a journey to success across Caribbean.
Complete list of the 25 landmark achievements in Tourism made by Jamaica
- Full Recovery from COVID-19:
Over 4.15 million visitors and US$4.3 billion in earnings by 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.
- Tourism Workers’ Pension Scheme:
World's first of its kind; 10,000+ workers covered, contributing J$4 billion.
- Jamaica Centre for Tourism Innovation (JCTI):
20,000+ workers certified through global partnerships.
- Major Airlift Expansion:
New non-stop routes (e.g., Lima, Lisbon, Denver), enhancing global connectivity.
- Agri-Linkages Exchange (ALEX):
2,000 farmers linked with hotels, J$1.2 billion in sales.
- Tourism Linkages Network Expansion:
5 thematic networks: Gastronomy, Wellness, Entertainment, Shopping, Knowledge.
- Historic Resort Investment Surge:
US$3 billion+ invested; 20,000 rooms planned over 10 years.
- Tourism Innovation Incubator:
J$100M support program; 550% growth in 2024 applications.
- EXIM Bank–TEF SMTE Loan Programme:
J$2.48B disbursed to 509 small and medium enterprises.
- Cruise Sector Rebound:
1.1M+ cruise passengers in 2024; major ships resumed (e.g., Disney Treasure, Celebrity Ascent).
- Worker & Community Housing Support:
2,000+ units committed through partnerships in St. James and more.
- Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC):
UN recognition, international presence, and global conferences.
- Jama-Iconic Experience Landmarks:
Boosting civic pride with unique cultural and historic experiences.
- Destination Assurance Framework:
World’s first national tourism assurance policy for safety and global standards.
- National Beach Development Programme:
Over 12 public beaches upgraded, including Harmony Beach Park.
- Montego Bay Convention Centre Revitalization:
Leading MICE venue; hosted UN, CHTA, and global events.
- Carnival in Jamaica – Kingston:
Now a global carnival hub, generating J$5 billion in 2025.
- Urban Renewal Projects via Tourism:
Major upgrades in Falmouth, Eastern Kingston, Ocho Rios, and St. Thomas.
- Airbnb & Short-Term Rental Integration:
Hosts earned J$32B in 2024 through 840,000 guest stays.
- Global Recognition & Awards:
Multiple top destination awards; Minister Bartlett honored globally.
- Enhanced Tourism Retention Rate:
Increased from 30% to 40.8%, outperforming regional average (10–30%).
- Jamaica Blue Ocean Strategy Launch:
Emphasizing new market creation and frontier tourism in St. Thomas & Clarendon.
- Tourism Entertainment Academy:
Training and certifying practitioners; building a national blueprint.
- Tourism-Driven Environmental & Heritage Projects:
Multiple restorations and community upgrades (e.g., Rick’s Café, Milk River Spa).
- Spruce Up Jamaica – Community Uplift:
Dozens of projects nationwide, creating jobs and supporting artisans.