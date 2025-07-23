Lance Gross returns to Saint Lucia for Carnival 2025

During his May visit, Gross praised the island’s culture and beauty, saying he planned to return for the Lucian Carnival.

Saint Lucia: Lance Gross, an American actor and model and a star of Tyler Perry's "House of Payne," came to Saint Lucia this weekend, as he fulfilled a promise he made during his visit to the island earlier this year.

Recently, Gross expressed his love for the island’s culture, natural beauty, and vibrant festivities during his May visit, stating publicly that he intended to return for the Lucian Carnival. True to his word, the actor arrived on the island over the weekend with his wife, Rebecca Jefferson.

On Carnival Monday, July 21, the couple was spotted enjoying the festivities in full force, blending in with the thousands of revelers along the carnival route. Gross appeared relaxed and immersed into the national celebration - one of the most anticipated cultural events on the Saint Lucian calendar.

Gross meets Tourism Minister of Saint Lucia during his visit

In a moment captured by the local media, Gross and his wife shared a very friendly interaction with Saint Lucia’s Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information, Dr Ernest Hilaire. The return of the American actor is proof of the island’s growing appeal as a premier Caribbean destination for both vacationers and culture seekers.

Moreover, the actor’s presence at Carnival has brought in large amounts of local and regional attention, with many praising him for his support and engagement with Saint Lucian culture. His fans took to social media, with one saying, “One of my fave actors have fun.”

Gross’ visit impact on tourism sector

People also took this moment to promote the island as a safe and hospitable environment. One of the netizens commented, “Continue to enjoy our sweet and breathtaking Saint Lucia Gross, his wife and all other visitors who are here for our world renowned CARNIVAL.”

As Saint Lucia continues to position itself as a year-round destination for festivals, music and cultural celebration, the return of international figures like Lance Gross serves to promote the island on the map and improve its tourism sector globally.