Saint Lucia to honour Johnson Charles with Highway, Cricket Ground and Academy

Saint Lucia: Johnson Charles, of Saint Lucia Kings is set to be honoured by authorities for his commendable performance in elevating Saint Lucia’s Cricket to greater heights. The Cricketer will receive a highway, a cricket academy and a cricket ground named after him.

This comes after the player turned top scorer this year and named player of the match four times at the Caribbean Premier League.

According to reports, the link road from Vanard to Anse La Raye will be renamed to Johnson Charles Highway by the authorities. This announcement was made public by the Minister of Youth and Sports for Saint Lucia, Kenson Casimir.

The new cricket academy under the player’s name will be established in his home community of Millet and the Millet Playing field will also be refurbished and renamed to Johnson Charles Cricket Ground.

While stating his pleasure to Johnson Charles, the Minister of sports highlighted the roles of other cricketers and stated them to follow the path of hard work for more success.

“We want to continue encouraging Shadrack Descarte, Ackeem Auguste, McKenny Clarke, and the likes. You should continue to do your best, train hard, play hard, work hard, and pray hard,” he said.

Notably, Johnson Charles single handedly paved the path for Saint Lucia’s victory in many matches during the 2025 Caribbean Premier League. The player along with other team members showcased an enthralling performance at the finale of the event, which ultimately led to winning their first ever CPL-Trophy.

Upon this historic win, the team was welcomed with celebration by the authorities at the airport. Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and Deputy Prime Minister Ernest Hilaire, personally welcomed the players and appreciated their efforts.

Johnson Charles is notably one of the most renowned players of Saint Lucia Kings and has also played for the West Indies squad in international cricket.

Following the appreciation announced for the cricketer, social media is pouring in wishes for the cricketer, while applauding his efforts and dedication.

A user named Mantius Cazaubon specifically highlighted the achievements while calling that this serves as inspiration for people to advance further.

"Congratulations. I am happy to hear that a highway, cricket academy and ground will be named after our cricket hero and champion, king Johnson Charles. May this serve as inspiration for Advancing people everywhere," the user wrote.