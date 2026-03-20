Man dies after stabbing during dispute with mother-in-law in Antigua

A 38-year-old man died after being stabbed during a domestic dispute in Newfield, with police investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Antigua and Barbuda: A man in his thirties was killed after getting involved in an altercation with his mother-in-law at a house in the community of Newfield, on Monday, March 16. Reportedly, the victim has been identified as a 38-year-old man but the further information has not been disclosed.

According to initial reports obtained by the police, the incident took place on Monday, when the man originally from Glanvilles, entered his mother-in-law’s house, located in the Lion’s Estate area of Newfield. Upon entering the house, a physical dispute escalated between him and his wife’s mother.

Reportedly, the mother of his wife alleged that upon entering the house he attempted to rape her following which she restrained and tried pushed him back but was unable to do that as he was more stronger than her.

Further the reports claim that during the struggle, the woman (mother-in-law) allegedly grabbed a sharp object and used it to stab her son-in-law, which made him retreat and he managed to run from the house.

After that police officers were contacted where on arrival the officers and crime scene technicians found him unresponsive with stab wounds in the nearby bushes of the house. Upon checking the man for signs of life, the medical officer officially pronounced him dead at the scene.

Since then, the officers of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda have been actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the matter to determine the exact details of the incident.

Authorities stated that as the investigators are continuing their inquiries into the matter, the officers are waiting to see if the charges will be filed or applicable on the woman (mother-in-law of the victim).

This incident has shocked the community of Newfield as many people took to Facebook to express their feelings, as one of the users Furlong Danny commented “we will never know the real truth behind this incident and dead man tell no tale. This is very sad to witness him being portrayed as a rapist.”

While the other user commented “seriously, the man should be ashamed of himself. How can you even thought of raping your wife’s mother? She is your mother too.”