Where to watch Geminid Meteor shower? Follow these best practices

According to the reports shared, the meteor shower will produce bright and fast streaks of light and could produce up to 120 meteors per hour, if the conditions are sustained.

The last Geminid Meteor Shower of the year is set to dazzle the skies on 14th and 15th December 2024, providing a spectacular view of the cosmic event.

A meteor shower or specifically a Geminid Meteor shower is an annual event that takes place when Earth passes through the debris trail during peak winters.

The event is called as a Geminid Meteor shower as the asteroids and comet peak towards the constellation Gemini in the sky when they fall.

The annual event features a trail of comets bursting out in skies, with approximately 20-25 of them bursting every hour.

Where to see Geminid Meteor shower?

The Geminid Meteor Shower can be seen throughout the world, and throughout the night. They will however not be visible in the daylight. This time there is another disadvantage to the viewers as the meteor shower is hitting earth during the time of near full moon.

Due to this, the visibility of the meteors hitting Earth will be low. The meteors as they last just for a few seconds in the skies are easy to miss, hence proper precaution and arrangement should be made to have the perfect experience of the natural phenomena.

Best practices to experience Meteor shower

Head towards a dark place, away from city lights and opt for a place which is comfortable and dark. Lie down on your back with the head pointing towards North, and feet pointing South. At least stay in this position for half an hour, to make your eyes comfortable to darkness to experience the best out of the astronomical event. Avoid distractions such as mobile phones and conversations, as a meteor could strike earth within a blink of an eye and you can easily miss the rare phenomena. Patience is another key to experiencing the spectacular event. In order to experience the best of the event, the viewers will need to be patient as a long wait could result in a surprising outcome.

Is going out during Meteor Shower Harmful?

No, going out during a meteor shower is not harmful at all. The astronomical event is actually experienced the best when outdoors.

While there are chances that a meteor could hit earth, these are one of the rarest moments, with a probability of one in a million.