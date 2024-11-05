Antiguan MP Asot Michael suspiciously found dead at his house; probe launched

Antigua and Barbuda: Asot Michael- Member of Parliament for St Peters was found dead at his Dry Hill residence on Tuesday morning in a pool of blood. The cause and circumstances of his death are not yet cleared, however the incident sent shockwaves across Antigua and Barbuda and led to the start of the investigation.

The Royal Police Force reached the location and sealed his residence while launching a full investigation to clear the air about the suspect murder case. However, the police have not yet provided any details or statement on the incident and the residents have also gathered outside his residence in disbelief.

Social media Flooded with reactions

Soon after the uncovering of his death reports, people started scrolling their social media platforms and drawing their reaction over the suspect murder case. The photos of him lying at his residence in the pool of blood went viral on the internet, shocking the citizens in the country.

According to some alleged reports, the security at his home was breached, raising unsettling questions about the security in the community. However, no other details have been confirmed by the police officials of Antigua and Barbuda as the investigation will take some time to resolve the mystery of his death.

People including government officials extended condolences to the families and loved ones of the Member of Parliament Michael. Some lauded his leadership and contribution towards the society building, while some praised him for his loving and friendly nature.

CEO of Rawdon and Associates Ltd expressed sadness over his sudden death and called him his mentor and closed friend. He said,” His influence touched countless lives across Antigua and Barbuda and beyond. I extend my deepest sympathies to Asot Michael’s family, friends, and loved ones, as well as to the entire constituency of St. Peter and the nation. He was beloved by his people, a personable representative with a genuine love for those he served. He truly cared.”

Politician from Antigua and Barbuda- Anthony Smith also recalled his contribution to the nation and said that his impact was great.

Senator Samantha N Marshall also noted that Michael was championed the rights of the marginalized and advocated for policies that uplifted the underprivileged. She expressed,” As we mourn his loss, we celebrate his legacy of compassion and resilience. His vision for positive change continues to resonate, urging us to uphold his ideals. Though he is no longer with us, ASOT Michael's spirit lives on in those he inspired. Many will remember him for his love for the community and belief in a brighter tomorrow. Rest in peace, ASOT Michael; your impact will endure.”



