Malaria returns to Belize after 6-year hiatus: 4 cases confirmed in 2025

The resurgence of these transmitted diseases underscores the need for prevention and public health vigilance.

After 6 years of being malaria-free, Belize has confirmed 4 cases of the disease in 2025. This has raised an alarming concern among citizens of the nation as the country has recently experienced a major outbreak of measles after a period of almost 30 years.

The return of these transmitted disease has highlighted the need for preventive measures and for the public to remain vigilant regarding their health. While confirming the cases of the transmitted malaria cases, the Ministry of Health and Wellness emphasised their efforts to prevent the re-establishment of the diseases and reiterated their committed to making Belize, a healthy nation once again.

As per reports shared by the Health Authorities, the first case of the Malaria was detected in January 2025, followed by the other cases detected on 11th March and 5th April. Out of all the four cases confirmed in 2025, three of them were originated in the nation and one imported from Guatemala.

Healthy Ministry to implement vector control activities

With a vision to make Belize, a malaria-free nation, the Ministry has launched comprehensive response activities which includes the vector control efforts like fogging, larviciding, and house to house fever screenings. The authorities have also aimed at introduced community awareness campaigns in order to ensure that the citizens of the nation receive symptoms and understand prevention strategies.

The Ministry is also actively testing individuals who currently have or had a fever within the past 30 days. They have also urged such citizens to visit the nearest health facility for free malaria testing.

What is Malaria and how it spreads?

A Malaria is a febrile disease which is caused by parasites and is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected Anopheles mosquito. The mosquito-borne illness causes cyclical fever, chills, and sweating.

Malaria is spread by the bite of an infected female Anopheles mosquito. It is also spready by transfusion of blood from infected people or by the use of contaminated (dirty) needles or syringes. It is crucial for the patients to receive thorough medical treatment for the betterment of their health.

There are certain measures that can be taken to avoid mosquito bites:

· Apply mosquito repellent to exposed skin.

· Drape mosquito netting over beds.

· Puts screens on windows and doors.

· Treat clothing, mosquito nets, tents, sleeping bags and other fabrics with an insect repellent called permethrin.

· Wear long pants and long sleeves to cover skin.

· Eliminating standing water around homes.