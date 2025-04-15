Belize Influencer Erine Belezaire granted bail after Nightclub stabbing incident

Reports indicate the influencer and four friends got into an altercation shortly after leaving a nightclub together.

Influencer Erine Belezaire has been granted bail after being accused of stabbing a woman after a late-night altercation outside a nightclub. The incident took place early morning on Sunday at the Digi Park, as the influencer left the thirsty nightclub with her friends.

As per reports, the influencer was spending time with four of her other friends at a nightclub. It is being alleged that as soon as the influencer left the night club with them, they entered an altercation.

During the heated dispute, the influencer took out a knife and stabbed Chelsey Lewis to her face and body. The victim was immediately transferred to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in a stable condition and treated with intense care.

On the other hand, the accused was charged with allegations of ‘Dangerous harm’ and ‘Use of Deadly means of harm’. Belezaire is a Ready Call Customer Service Agent and also a famous influencer in Belize.

In response to her charges, she was presented against the court where she pleaded not guilty to charges of dangerous harm and the use of deadly means of harm. She was hence offered a bail of $1500.

Netizens react to charges announced for Erine Belezaire

Netizens in response to this expressed their concerns and severely criticized the authorities for not providing proper justice.

A user named Bella Tres on Facebook wrote, “So u could juke down someone and walk free, that's nice many more people will do it.”

Another user wrote, “Some people that can't spell and comprehend are in the comment section talking about money talk bullshit. Listen when you go to court and bail is granted in the sum of let's say $3,000. This doesn't mean you will pay that actual $3,000. What you need then is two people to sign a paper for you and you are free. Da no money you pay okay.”

Enrique Noh expressed a similar opinion as he wrote, “That why people not their lesson in a cell just because they have money can pay a bail and come out easy as that and could do it again. that why in Belize can't stop di crime and violence. money talks.”