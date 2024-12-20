Date set for St Peter Constituency election following Asot Michael’s funeral

The service was held on Thursday in the presence of government officials, other political parties, family and friends.

Antigua and Barbuda: Following the demise of Member of Parliament of Asot Michael, the elections for St Peter Constituency to fill the vacant seat will be held on January 14, 2024. The dates were announced right after the funeral service of the former parliamentary representative in Antigua and Barbuda.

The service was held on Thursday in the presence of government officials, other political parties, family and friends. He was laid to rest at the St John’s Public Cemetery where heartfelt tributes were given to Asot Michael by outlining his role in serving the society and contributing well to the political landscape of Antigua and Barbuda.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne announced the dates and notified to the Governor General as part of the 1981 Constitution Order of Antigua and Barbuda Section. He recalled the work done by Asot Michael for this constituency and stated that he has remained true to his duty and well-being of the citizens of the country.

Dates for election

The writ for the election of the parliamentary constituency will be issued on Monday, December 23, 2024. The Candidates will be invited to fill out their nomination paper for contesting the elections on December 31, 2024. The election for St Peter Constituency is scheduled to be held on January 14, 2024.

Tribute to Asot Michael

Family members and other political colleagues paid tribute to Asot Michael during his last rites and extended gratitude for his contribution toward the well-being of Antigua and Barbuda.

His niece Marissa Michael called him “second father” and noted that the time is quite tough for her family, but his uncle will always be remembered as a true gentleman and great human being in their hearts.

She added that his political intelligence and influence inspired her a lot and taught her true values for her life. She also recalled a profound lesson from uncle and noted that the journey had remained quite intellectual with him.

His long-time friend and MP Dr Errot Crot also paid emotional goodbye to his friend and noted that he was the true portrayal of dedication, hard work and commitment towards the development and growth of Antigua and Barbuda.

Crot remarked that the life of Asot Michael was true inspiration to him as he taught them to live with love, generosity and great determination.

Sister of Asot Michael, Teresa-Anne Michael noted that the death of his brother added deep void in her life and remembered how he was committed to the exceptional service of the public.