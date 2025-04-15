Lil Nas X reveals partial face paralysis in update on Instagram

Lil Nas X stated that he could no longer feel the right side of his face during one of the updates on his official Instagram account on April 14, 2025. The 26-year-old musician, in a hospital bed, posted a video with the caption “Soooo lost control of the right side of my face.” During the video, he shared with his fans the diagnosis of his partial face paralysis.

The rapper embarked on his signature tone, ensuring his fans through another post saying that he is completely fine and they need not worry about him. Despite his usually positive outlook, he did add that he might look ‘funny’ for some time, but reiterated that he was ‘alright’ otherwise.

Though the exact cause of the facial paralysis has yet to be confirmed, some have linked his case to Justin Bieber’s 2022 diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare condition that also causes facial paralysis.

Lil Nas X has been hospitalized but has been posting updates on his social media accounts. Messages of love and support are pouring in from fans across the globe, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Health issues raise concerns

Lil Nas X is known for his energetic persona and cross-genre hits. He has maintained a great and transparent relationship with his fans regarding his life struggles. This bond has truly grown because of this recent health worry with many of his fans praising him for his honesty and courage at such a vulnerable point of his life.

Professionals have noted online that there are several means of viral agents causing facial paralysis that may include infectious agents, nerve injuries or damage, and even autoimmunity. But, in this case, lacking any authoritative diagnosis, fans and followers can only hope for the best while respecting his personal life.

His fans are quite active on social media and in the days following his post Lil Nas X received nationwide support and trends focusing on helping him to recover some mental health. So far, we have witnessed #GetWellSoonLilNasX and #StayStrongMontero with inspiring messages alongside artwork aiding the cause that celebrates championing of wellness and health.