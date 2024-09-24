Nevis: CCM team kickstarts annual cleanup drive at Gallows Bay

24th of September 2024

Nevis: The cleanup drive was organized by the team of the Concerned Citizens Movement at Gallows Bay as part of the NHSC coastal cleanup mission. Premier Mark Brantley participated in the drive and encouraged citizens to keep Nevis clean.   

The coastal clean-up is organized by Nevis Historical and Conversation Society for Gallows Bay as part of their annual initiatives for the cleaning of the coastal across the island nations. The team visits every coast and cleans those for the conservation of the environment and beautification of the tourist places. 

During the cleanup mission, the team is assigned to collect all types of garbage and collect them in different dustbins to differentiate them for recycling and reducing. The bags consist of discarded plastic straw, bottle tops, plastic cups, assorted plastic bags, bottle shoes and other waste. 

Jahnel Nisbett also joined the members of the CCM for the coastal clean mission and stated that the country above self must always be more than a motto, but rather a way of life. She extended gratitude to NHSC for spearheading the annual International Coastal Cleanup. 

Premier Mark Brantley added,” The Concerned Citizens Movement team spent a great morning cleaning Gallows Bay as part of the NHCS coastal cleanup. Each year we are pleased to participate as a team while encouraging our citizens and residents to keep our beloved Nevis clean.” 

He noted that they are aiming to work together to keep Nevis Nice so that they can work together for the preservation of the environment. 

In the beach cleanup mission, the team is also asked to collect 13.48lbs in which 56.7lbs are recyclable items and 78.1lbs general waste. A number of people participated in the coastal cleanup with the CCM team as the drive will be continued every Sunday. 

Spencer Brand noted that they removed numerous plastic bottles and other trash, all in an effort to protect the ocean. He added that the drive will make a difference for marine life and the community. 

