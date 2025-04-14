Viral Video of Baby Chimpanzee dressed as girl at Chinese Zoo sparks outrage

The video of the little chimpanzee went viral, touching millions of hearts, but also sparked outrage among social media users.

A Chinese zoo is surrounded by controversy and criticism after a video went viral on social media showing a baby chimpanzee in braids and frock dressed like a girl. The eight-month-old chimpanzee has been nicknamed as Qixi and was born and raised at the Hesheng Forest Zoo in Qinyang, Henan Province.

The video of the little chimpanzee immediately went viral on social media platform winning millions of hearts; however, many users also expressed their rage over the incident. The video shows the chimpanzee being treated by visitors like a human baby, who interact with her in different ways.

Some shake hands with her, while some put her in a cot surrounded by toys and carrying her around and clicking photos.

Zoo releases an explanation

In response to the viral video, the zoo also released an explanation where the animal keeper said that the clothes which were worn by Qixi were meant to keep her warm and the braids were made just to enhance her overall appearance.

The animal keeper also assured the public that the chimp regularly cared, bathed and also taken out for sunbathing. He also claimed that the authorities properly disinfect both the animal and the humans after their interaction to maintain cleanliness and safety.

Netizens react on social media

While the viral video caught everyone’s attention, users expressed their concerns for this practice stated that dressing the animal in clothes could interfere with the natural temperature regulatory process of the animal.

A scientist from the animal charity world Animal Protection, Sun Quanhui made this statement and said that if the chimpanzee lives alone, it could significantly harm his mental health as well. He pointed out this notion as he said that these animals tend to live in groups with elder ones surrounding them.

“It's the zoo mission to respect the desires of the animals and to build a diversified and nature like environment,” Sun stated.

A user on social media in response to the viral video said that the chimpanzee should be kept in a forest like atmosphere and should live peacefully without human interactions.

Another user named Joanne stated, “This is serious animal abuse, how you can entertain that, animals can’t talk but they can feel, it should remain with her fellow chimpanzees not with humans.”