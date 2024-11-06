Guyana’s Briton John gets emotional with joy after 3rd position at Men’s Elite Road Race

The cyclist with his victory became the first ever Guyanese since 2001 to ever make it at the top positions in the Senior Caribbean Championship.

Guyana: Briton John gets emotional after securing third position in the Men’s Elite Road Race on the Heroes Highway at the Caribbean Elite/Under-23 Cycling Championship held in Guyana on Sunday.

The cyclist with his victory became the first ever Guyanese since 2001 to ever make it at the top positions in the Senior Caribbean Championship. However, this win not just made him proud among the Guyanese but his achievement also made him emotional out of pride.

The cyclist was seen in tears after the race and he was surrounded by the attendees of the event, all cheering him and wishing him well for his ultimate win.

John during the event showcased a performance filled with enthusiasm, passion, and confidence, which ultimately led him to this victory. The cyclist finished behind Cory Williams of Belize who received the gold medal and Jesus Cespedes of the Dominican Republic who ended up getting the silver medal.

Notably, the last Guyanese to medal in the championship was Tony Simon, who also copped bronze in the road race in Barbados in 2009. Prior to this victory, Marlon ‘Fishy’ Williams won Guyana’s only gold at the prestigious event in the Road Race which was conducted in Saint Lucia in 2004.

The heartfelt reaction of the Cyclist over his win is also sparking huge interest on social media as people are stating their views and extending their wishes to the players.

“Well done Briton John!!!! & a heartfelt congratulations to both you and Guyana. I can only imagine the emotions you are feeling right now,” a user wrote on social media.

“You did a phenomenal job! Your countrymen are super proud of you! No one understands this emotion but only those that have been there,” another user wrote.

Notably, the users in the comment section also criticized the emotions that John displayed, however many users came to his rescue saying that his emotions are what came out naturally.

“Why people have to criticize the guy he made Guyana proud no matter what by representing the country alone is a big plus. He did well,” a user said.

