Guyana: Two Dead After Car Slams into Parked Lorry on Soesdyke-Linden Highway

Police reported that around midnight on Thursday, a car collided with a stationary lorry near Loo Creek on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

According to police reports the accident took place around 12:00 a.m. on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway in the vicinity of Loo Creek on Thursday as an unattended lorry which had developed mechanical problems was left parked , on the western side of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway at Loo Creek by the driver around 10:50 p.m.

The parked lorry facing north was left unattended without any sign that it had stopped due to a mechanical issue as no reflectors or any other warning appliances were placed to the rear, front, or side to alert other road users.

Reportedly around 12:00 a.m. the motor pickup with the license number of PAE 6499 was speedily proceeding north along the western drive lane of the Highway and tragically collided with the rear end of the motor lorry with the registration number GAH 5391.

According to police reports, the motor pickup was being driven by Da, a Chinese National who was pronounced dead at Linden Hospital Complex after arrival along with 81-year-old Singh, who was also in the vehicle.

Another occupant in the vehicle, 41-year-old Wen Wu Lei, also a Chinese National has been listed in serious condition as he was badly injured and is currently under hospital treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been moved to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination while the lorry driver is reportedly already in police custody assisting in the investigations.