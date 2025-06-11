Kenyan Ambassador Mwenda Karisa presents credentials to St Kitts and Nevis

The formal event which took place at the government house marked a significant step ahead in strengthening of the diplomatic ties between the two countries.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Ambassador of Republic of Kenya to CARICOM, Everlyne Mwenda Karisa formally presented her credentials to the governor general of St Kitts and Nevis, Dame Marcella Liburd during a short ceremony at the government house on June 10th. Followed the presentation of the credentials, the ambassador also paid a courtesy call to the Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew and discussed strengthening of bilateral ties between the two nations.

The formal event which took place at the government house marked a significant step ahead in strengthening of the diplomatic ties between the two countries. Prime Minister Drew welcomed the ambassador to his office at the government headquarters along with the cabinet secretary Dr Marcus Natta and expressed his enthusiasm for strengthening diplomatic relations and expanding the bilateral cooperation between St Kitts and Nevis and Kenya.

The Kenya embassy Havana also shared a post on their social media, highlighting the importance of the development of bilateral ties between the two countries.

“The presentation of credentials by the High Commissioner is a testimony of Kenya’s commitment to deepen bilateral relations with the sister country of St Kitts and Nevis and the countries in the Caribbean region,” they noted.

The ceremony was held at Government House, Basseterre. The presentation of credentials by the High Commissioner is a testimony of Kenya’s commitment to deepen bilateral relations with the sister country of St Kitts and Nevis and the countries in the Caribbean region. pic.twitter.com/V8eciOHr2x — Kenya Embassy Havana (@KenyainCuba) June 10, 2025

Ambassador Mwenda Karisa also held a meeting with the Minister of Tourism, Civil aviation and Urban Development of St Kitts and Nevis, Marsha Henderson and the the Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Kaye Bass at the government house. They specifically had discussion to implement bilateral cooperation activities in sectors of mutual interest, particularly in geothermal energy, tourism, education and culture, and heritage.

Notably, Ambassador Everlyne Mwenda Karis was recently appointed as the second Ambassador of Kenya to CARICOM on May 20th. The appointment of the new ambassador took place at the CARICOM Secretariat Headquarters in Georgetown, Guyana in presence of the Secretary-General, Dr. Carla Barnett.

Her Excellency Everlyne Mwenda Karisa of Kenya presented her Letter of Credence at the #CARICOM Secretariat on Tue 20 May. We affirmed the CARICOM-Kenya partnership and discussed opportunities to further advance cooperation. I noted Kenya's leadership of the Multinational… pic.twitter.com/t9TZ8OqwF9 — CARICOM Secretary General (@SG_CARICOM) May 21, 2025

The secretariat general expressed an appreciation to the Kenyan government for their support to Caribbean and focused on developing strong relation with the African authorities.