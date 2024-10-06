CPL 2024: Guyana Amazon Warriors wins second qualifier, set to face Kings in finals

The victory was gained by both batters and bowlers of Warriors as they have restricted Royals to set the high score and then chase the target with batmen including Shai Hope and Moeen Ali.

Caribbean: Guyana Amazon Warriors is all set to play its seventh final of the Caribbean Premier League following its victory in the second qualifier against the Barbados Royals on Friday night. Now, the final will be held against Saint Lucia Kings on Sunday night at Guyana Providence Stadium and the arrival of the massive crowd and fans is expected.

The victory was gained by both batters and bowlers of Warriors as they have restricted Barbados Royals to set the high score and then chase the target with batmen including Shai Hope and Moeen Ali.

Moeen Ali from Guyana Amazon Warriors turned out to be the successful bowlers for Warriors in the first innings by taking two wickets in four over spell and 24 runs. He took the wicket of Alick Athanaze who was in good form and getting set on the pitch. The bowler was also supported by Romario Shepherd who sent David Miller back to the pavilion when he was at 36 runs off 26 deliveries.

If Shepherd hadn't been successful in taking Miller’s wicket, then the score would have been higher and tougher for the Warriors to chase. Shepherd took three wickets in his four over spell and 35 runs.

The batters of Royals started crumbling in the starting over with the continuous wicket fall as Alick Athanaze made 26 runs off 24 balls and got out. Rahkeem Cornwall also made 19 runs off 11 deliveries and lost his wicket. Hence, Royals were all out in 20 overs and made only 148 which is one of the lowest totals for the qualifier match and the CPL 2024.

On the other hand, Shai Hope and Moeen Ali showcased batting skills, and they also had two wickets in the starting overs. Hope made half-century with 56 runs off 33 deliveries, while Ali fell short of half-century by six runs as he made 44 runs off 35 deliveries. Rahmanullah Gurbaz also showcased exceptional batting skills and made 40 runs off 18 deliveries which has helped Warriors in chasing the target in just 14.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Now, both table toppers Warriors and Kings will face each other in the finals of the CPL 2024. Notably, Kings defeated Warriors several times in the tournament, even in the first qualifier and early predictions stated that it will be exciting match.

However, the Kings have a better chance of winning the game because of their consistency in batting and bowling during the first half of the game.