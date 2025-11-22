Jamaica reports rise in deadly leptospirosis after Hurricane Melissa  

Leptospirosis is a very common disease that often spreads following hurricanes or natural calamities which cause flooding across.

Jamaica has reported a significant rise in leptospirosis cases following the passage of Hurricane Melissa in late October. The deadly disease has since caused 6 deaths and has been spreading widely across the communities.

Leptospirosis is a very common disease that often spreads following hurricanes or natural calamities which cause flooding across. The deadly disease is a blood infection caused by bacteria of genus Leptospira that affects both humans and animals.

The primary reason of its fast spread is infected flood waters. Leptospirosis spreads through the urine of the infected animals which becomes common during flooding. The bacteria through water can enter body through wounds, mouth, nose or eyes.

The symptoms include high fever, red eyes, abdominal pain, headache and muscle aches, chills, rash, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and yellow skin or jaundice. While death is rare in the disease, conditions do worsen if care is not provided during the right time with right antibiotics.

With poor treatment, the disease may lead to kidney failure, liver damage, meningitis and severe internal bleeding.

Jamaica was slammed with a category 5 Hurricane Melissa in late October, which caused an extensive damage to the island leaving almost every facility shattered. From hospitals to schools everything was ravaged.

Health Minister of Jamaica, Christopher Tufton said on Friday that nine cases have been confirmed since the passage of the hurricane with 28 more suspected.

"The outbreak follows the passage of the storm which has created conditions that have increased the risk of exposure to contaminated water and soil," he said.

Authorities have begun the relief efforts, but the rise in leptospirosis cases in the country has added it to another threat the island now faces while recovering from the bad hit of Melissa. As of now, the damage is estimated to cost Jamaica $10 billion in recovery, with almost 200,000 buildings damaged.