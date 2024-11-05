Tropical disturbance transforms into 17th Tropical Storm, Rafael in Caribbean

The conditions are also predicted to convert into a Hurricane before entering the Gulf of Mexico.

Caribbean: The tropical disturbance has been transformed into “Tropical Storm Rafael” over the Caribbean in the last month of the Atlantic Hurricane Season 2024. The conditions are also predicted to convert into a Hurricane before entering into the Gulf of Mexico as the situation in the region became alarming, especially for Jamaica.

According to the Met Department, the conditions passed through the Cayman Islands on Tuesday morning, causing floods and heavy rainfall. Now, the storm is likely to move towards Jamaica and impact the island nation with thunderstorms and flooding conditions, disrupting lives.

The Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Jamaica, and it is noted that within 24 hours, the conditions could worsen in the country upon its arrival. Rafael formed in the Caribbean Sea and has been named as the 17th storm of the 2024 Hurricane Season, aiming to make landfall in the nearby areas within the next 48 hours.

After its entry into the Gulf of Mexico, the conditions could improve as the Hurricane is expected to lose its strength due to cooler water, wind shear and dry air, as stated by the meteorological department. With the wind speed of 45mp, the Rafael is expected to bring rainfall and landslide across Jamaica and other Western Caribbean.

Prime Minister of Jamaica- Andrew Holness shared the list of the Parish Disaster Coordinators and asked the people to remain cautious about the conditions. He noted that the government has been keeping an eye on the coordinators who will enhance the preparedness of the common citizens before the passing of Tropical Storm Rafael.

Flight Disruptions

Earlier, Caribbean Airlines cancelled the flights to Jamaica and St Maarten due to the inclement weather conditions and the passing of Tropical Storm Rafael. The flights were scheduled to operate on Tuesday; however, the conditions caused the last-minute cancellation.

Due to this, the flights on the route between Kingston and New York have been cancelled that were scheduled to operate by BW005 and BW006. With these conditions, the Caribbean Airlines flights BW416 and BW417 have been cancelled on the route between St Maarten and Kingston.

Caribbean Airlines announced the waiver of all fees for tickets rebooked in the same cabin and the passengers are asked to rebook their flights without change in the fees. Passengers are also asked to rebook their service up to December 2, 2024, with no penalty and all changes must be made through Caribbean Airlines call centre.

