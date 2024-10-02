Structure of MRI building taking shape at JNF Hospital, PM Drew shares glimpses

2nd of October 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: The construction of the MRI building at the JNF Hospital has been progressing rapidly in St Kitts and Nevis. Glimpses shared by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew unveiled that the structural framework of the building has been taking shape.

The walls have been made and now the workers have been shifting their work towards the construction of the rooms and the roofs. The architectural structure on the paper is now taking a proper shape on the ground at the JNF Hospital.

Prime Minister Dr Drew expressed pride and stated that their investment in the health sector will advance the infrastructure and facilities at the hospitals. He noted,” The JNF Hospital MRI building is progressing steadily.” 

The project is expected to be completed this year and currently, the construction work has been creating a number of jobs for local workers, contractors and other daily wagers. Once the construction completed, the much-anticipated MRI machine will be installed to deliver advance health care system to the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew announced the acquisition of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine at the JNF Hospital on August 15, 2022. During the time, he also announced that the machine will arrive in St Kitts and Nevis shortly once the construction of the building has been completed. 

The machine is specialized in examining the diagnosis in the human body with the use of the combination of large magnet, radio frequencies and computer. The machine will also be used to produce detailed images of organs and structures within the body.

In addition to that, the MRI machine is also considered significant for examining the brain and spinal cord. 

Besides this, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also shared glimpses of the ultrasound machines and endoscopes at JNF Hospital. 

He said,” There are now multiple ultrasound machines and endoscopes at JNF Hospital. This is the largest number that the hospital has ever had in its history.” 

In February 2020, PM Drew visited the University Neuro-radiological Unit and MRI suite in Germany and received information about different types of machines. After that, he announced that a brand-new state-of-the art MRI machine will be placed at JNF Hospital and provide efficient health care infrastructure to the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis. 

PM Drew noted that people tend to avoid MRI tests due to the high cost, resulting in delayed treatments. It further leads to the devastating effect on the health conditions of the citizens, due to which, they decided to procure the machine. 

Anglina Byron

