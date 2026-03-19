Grenada citizens face new US Visa bond rules for visitor applications

The US will require some applicants to pay a bond of up to $15,000, with decisions made on a case-by-case basis.

Grenada: The Government of Grenada has announced that a visa bond varying from US$5,000 to US$15,000 will be applied to individuals needing visitor visas for business and tourism (B1/B2 categories). The Government notes that the visa bond programme is not automatic for all and will be applied according to individual assessments.

On March 18, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a public statement informing the public that the Government of the United States of America have made a few changes to the visa application process.

In the released statement, the Ministry shared that the United States has announced the “expansion of the use of visa bonds” when it comes to processing certain visa applications. As the U.S made this announcement public, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that Grenada is one of the listed nations impacted by this increase in visa bonds.

Grenadian citizens will be required to pay a visa bond ranging from US5,000 dollars to US15,000 dollars. This bond payment applies to individuals seeking visitor visas for business and tourism (B-1/B-2 categories).

According to the issued statement, the U.S authorities have informed the Ministry that the application of the bond is not automatically applied to all applicants and that the individuals will be assessed on a “case-by–case basis.” Moreover, the exact amount will be determined during the visa interview process

The Foreign Affairs Ministry announced that the Government of Grenada is in constant talks with the United States to guarantee that the interests of Grenadian citizens are completely recognised and suitably represented in the execution of this policy.

The Government has encouraged members of the public to rely on official information and to adhere to the terms of any granted visa.