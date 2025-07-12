Caribbean Airlines announces new routes from Tortola to Barbados and Puerto Rico

Caribbean Airlines announced new routes between Barbados and Tortola and Puerto Rico and Tortola under the “Welcome Home” campaign. The airline will provide service three times per week for both routes, starting on August 16, 2025 as the prices for one-way flights have been outlined.

For the service between Barbados and Tortola, the flight BW292 of the Caribbean Airlines will fly every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The flight will depart Barbados at 9: 25 am and arrive at Tortola at 11: 40 am.

On the other hand, the return flight from Tortola to Barbados will fly with the aircraft BW293 every Thursday, Friday and Sunday with a departure time of 4: 50 pm and the arrival time of 7: 05 pm. The service will be available at the price as low as US$233 and the fares will be inclusive of fees and taxes.

The flights from Tortola to Barbados and then Barbados to Tortola will fly from as low as US$303 as the service will be started on August 14, 2025. The prices will be declined from August 16, 2025 with the flights for 3x weekly from Monday to Sunday.



Caribbean Airlines will also provide service on the route from Puerto Rico to Tortola under the “Welcome Home” campaign. The 3x weekly flights will be given on the price from as low as US$110 for one-way, starting from August 14, 2025.

The flight with the aircraft BW293 will fly every Thursday, Friday and Sunday with the departure time of 3: 15 pm and the arrival time of 4: 05 pm. For the return flight from Puerto Rico to Tortola, the aircraft BW292 will provide service every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday with the departure time of 12: 50 pm and the arrival time of 1: 45 pm.

From August 16, 2025, the flights will provide a chance to between Tortola and Puerto Rico with the price of US$145 which as low as the flight of the Caribbean Airlines.